Local agencies open warming centers across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–With extreme temperatures expected throughout the week, city officials are hoping to get the word out about all the resources available to keep Hoosiers warm during the winter.

Currently, there are more than 20 warming centers operating throughout Indianapolis. City officials have designated 19 Indy Parks locations as warming centers.

The Salvation Army has also designated two warming centers in the city. One is located at 4400 N High School road in Eagle Creek, the other, at 1337 Shelby st. in Fountain Square.

“Right now we have snacks we have hot coffee, hot cocoa, bottled water and just a place to come in and sit down and get out of the cold,” division of emergency disaster services coordinator Bert Williams said.

City of Indianapolis officials are also working to address other needs associated with extreme cold. As part of the city’s comprehensive emergency management plan, officials are also working to allocate resources towards shelters, power outages, and assistance with paying heating bills.

“The goal is to accommodate all of them, we don’t want any resident of community member to have to suffer in the cold,” acting director, office of public health and safety Paul Babcock said.

Babcock says most of the city’s focus is caring for vulnerable populations like the homeless, the very young, and the elderly.

“The goal is to provide a safe, warm environment for days like today, days like tomorrow, and the rest of the week,” he said.

Babcock says most, if not all the city’s winter resources can be accessed through calling 211 and contacting the Mayors Action Center at (317) 327-4MAC (4622) you can also visit their website here, or download the app.