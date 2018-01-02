Clerk taken to hospital after being shot during robbery at south side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a gas station clerk was shot multiple times during a robbery at a south side gas station early Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened at the Phillips 66 located at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue. The robbery was reported around 5 a.m.

The shooting victim was later found nearby in his apartment in the 2100 block of Winchester Drive. He has been taken to Eskenazi Hospital; his condition is unknown.

Police didn’t release information about a possible suspect in the case. Investigators are checking store surveillance video for any possible leads.