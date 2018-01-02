× RECIPE: Kim’s Chicken Tikka Masala

Kim’s Chicken Tikka Masala

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons Private Selection garam masala

1 ½ teaspoons Kroger or Private Selection curry powder

1 ½ teaspoons Kroger or Private Selection ground cumin

1 teaspoon Kroger or Private Selection ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne red pepper

½ teaspoon salt

1 heaping cup finely chopped onion

2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 ½ tablespoons Kroger tomato paste

1 ¼ teaspoon ready-to-use (jarred) minced ginger

1 can (28 ounces) Kroger crushed tomatoes, undrained

1/3 cup half-and-half

1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

2 cups Kroger frozen green peas, thawed

2 cups (or more) chopped, diced or shredded cooked chicken (Like Kroger rotisserie chicken)

3-4 cups Kroger baby spinach leaves, stems removed

Chopped cilantro, garnish

White or whole-wheat naan (found in Kroger deli area)

Heat oil in a very large skillet (at least 12-inches) over medium-high heat. While oil heats, whisk all garam masala, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, black and red pepper and salt together in a small bowl; set aside. Add onion and garlic to hot oil and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly softened and translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add tomato paste, ginger and spice mixture, stirring constantly until thoroughly blended. Stir in crushed tomatoes and lower heat to medium-low and simmer about 8-10 minutes until very hot. Stir occasionally. Add thawed green peas and cooked turkey/chicken and stir/cook until heated throughout, roughly 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in half-and-half and lemon juice.

Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve hot with naan (white or whole wheat). Or serve over cooked rice if desired. Makes about 6 cups total tikka masala (about 4 servings of 1 ½ cups each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD