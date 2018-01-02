RECIPE: Kim’s Chicken Tikka Masala
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 ½ teaspoons Private Selection garam masala
- 1 ½ teaspoons Kroger or Private Selection curry powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons Kroger or Private Selection ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon Kroger or Private Selection ground turmeric
- ½ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne red pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 heaping cup finely chopped onion
- 2 large garlic cloves, finely minced
- 1 ½ tablespoons Kroger tomato paste
- 1 ¼ teaspoon ready-to-use (jarred) minced ginger
- 1 can (28 ounces) Kroger crushed tomatoes, undrained
- 1/3 cup half-and-half
- 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice
- 2 cups Kroger frozen green peas, thawed
- 2 cups (or more) chopped, diced or shredded cooked chicken (Like Kroger rotisserie chicken)
- 3-4 cups Kroger baby spinach leaves, stems removed
- Chopped cilantro, garnish
- White or whole-wheat naan (found in Kroger deli area)
Heat oil in a very large skillet (at least 12-inches) over medium-high heat. While oil heats, whisk all garam masala, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, black and red pepper and salt together in a small bowl; set aside. Add onion and garlic to hot oil and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly softened and translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Add tomato paste, ginger and spice mixture, stirring constantly until thoroughly blended. Stir in crushed tomatoes and lower heat to medium-low and simmer about 8-10 minutes until very hot. Stir occasionally. Add thawed green peas and cooked turkey/chicken and stir/cook until heated throughout, roughly 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in half-and-half and lemon juice.
Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve hot with naan (white or whole wheat). Or serve over cooked rice if desired. Makes about 6 cups total tikka masala (about 4 servings of 1 ½ cups each).
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD