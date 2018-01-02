Security camera records robbery, shooting at south side gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A robbery and shooting left an 18-year-old gas station clerk in critical condition early Tuesday morning.

With surveillance cameras rolling, an armed suspect shot the victim during an attempted robbery at a Phillips 66 station on the city’s south side near East Stop 11 and Madison Avenue.

Video released by the store owner shows the suspect walking through the front door with his gun already drawn. The hooded gunman wasted no time threatening the store clerk at gunpoint. With his hands up, the clerk walks around the counter and is frisked by the thief.

From there, surveillance video shows the suspect pushing the teenage clerk back behind the register. With the victim sitting on the ground, the suspect pats him down a second time, then goes to the register and stuffs all the money into his pocket.

After forcing the clerk into the back room, the suspect suddenly opens fire at least three times.

After running to the front of the store, the gunman decides not to leave and for several tense minutes the robber begins yelling at the clerk, occasionally going to the front door to look outside.

Finally, the gunman runs into the back a second time and shoots at the clerk again, who takes off running out the front door and down the sidewalk.

Police say the victim ran next door to an apartment where he lives and a roommate called 911.

“We need to protect these people. This is just too common,” said Rep. Ed Delaney, (D-Indianapolis).

Delaney has fought unsuccessfully for years to have the state require tougher safety regulations at convenience stores to protect employees, including bullet-proof glass around the counter.

This year, Delaney plans to tie the issue to another controversial topic: cold beer sales at gas stations.

“The convenience store industry wants to get rid of out of date regulation regarding selling cold beer, so why don’t they accept modern regulation to protect employees? That’s a fair trade off,” said Delaney.

Whatever the legislative outcome, two days before the violent robbery, a gas station across the street got video of a man wearing what appears to be the same shoes and hooded shirt. The suspect clearly pulled out a gun but then walked away without robbing that clerk.

So far no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.