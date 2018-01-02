× Work on ‘DigIndy’ tunnel project to close Meridian at 28th Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A DigIndy project begins Tuesday that will mean some changes for Indianapolis drivers.

From Jan. 2 through Oct. 31, 2018, Meridian Street will be closed at 28th Street for the DigIndy tunnel project. In addition, 28th Street will be closed east of Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Street during the same time period. The closure will begin after the Tuesday morning rush hour.

According to Citizens Energy, detour routes will be posted at 30th Street from the north and Fall Creek Parkway from the south.

The project includes two large sewers (325 feet of 36-inch pipe and 560 feet of 60-inch pipe) designed to capture and divert combined sewer overflows from Fall Creek Tunnel, a portion of the DigIndy Tunnel System set for completion by 2025. Work will include the restoration of sidewalks, curbs and pavement.

DigIndy is a federally mandated project to clean up Indianapolis’ waterways. The 28-mile-long network of deep rock tunnels located 250 feet beneath the city will store 250 million gallons of sewage and storm water when it rains, eliminating overflows that have been a problem around the city for years.

Citizens Energy said the project will restore area rivers and streams, revitalize communities and spur economic development.