10 free things you can do in Indy to have fun and stay warm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– You can still have fun, even though it’s freezing outside.

If you and your kids have cabin fever or are looking for something to fun to do, check out these free activities that take place indoors:

Hop inside a double-sided car at the Indiana State Police Museum– 8660 E 21st St, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Third Saturday each month: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

The museum collects, preserves, and presents the history of the Indiana State Police, focusing on the department, connection with the community, and innovations made throughout the organization’s existence. The museum has various hands-on activities for kids.

Here’s a look inside the museum!

Take a tour of the Indianapolis Firefighter’s Museum– 748 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Explore the history of the Indiana World War Memorial– 432 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Wednesday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Indiana World War Memorial sits 210 feet above street level. This mausoleum-style limestone and marble memorial pays homage to Hoosiers killed during the war and also houses a 30,000 square foot museum that portrays American military history from the Revolutionary War to present day.

Climb to the top of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument– 1 Monument Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Friday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Recognized as one of the world’s outstanding monuments, the structure has come to symbolize both the City of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana. The Soldiers & Sailors Monument features a Gift Shop and Observation Level. From the Observation Level, visitors have a 360 degree view of the city skyline from 275 feet up.

Get a good look of the city at the Indianapolis Artsgarden– 110 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Indianapolis Artsgarden is a seven-story tall, glass-enclosed structure that will make an unforgettable experience for you and your guests. The Artsgarden presents free, monthly visual exhibitions and more than 300 concerts per year.

Dazzle at model trains at Mr. Muffin’s Trains– 165 E Main Street, Atlanta, IN 46031

Tuesday-Friday: 11am-5pm; Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mr. Muffin’s Trains is a large operating model train layout and O gauge model train collection that is open to the public.

Climb around ‘The Park’ at Traders Point Christian Church– 6590 S. Indianapolis Rd, Whitestown, IN 46075

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Play inside the Cornerstone Lutheran Church Indoor Play Area– 13450 E. 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Read a book at the Central Library– 40 E. St. Clair St. Indianapolis, IN 46204

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Check out some furry friends at Indy Humane– 7929 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268

Monday-Wednesday: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.