Citizens Energy confirms senior citizen complex without water was their problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Water is back flowing at the Glenn Howard Manor senior living complex.

On Tuesday, plumbers said the issue was on Citizens Energy after they discovered the pipes weren't frozen. However, the utility company said their crews investigation showed no problems in the area and that water should be flowing.

Two plumbers, two Citizens crews and nearly 48 hours later it looks like the problem that left a senior citizen building without water has been discovered underground.

A water main brake on 27th St. right outside the Glenn Howard Manor senior living facility. A Citizens spokesperson tells us it was hard to detect because there was no visible water puddle to show the break because the ground was frozen. Another burden brought on by the record breaking cold.

"With temperatures like these, these are unprecedented especially this many in a row and so people really need to make sure they're taking precaution regardless if they've have problems in the past," Citizens Energy spokeswoman, Laura O'Brien said.

Citizens has crews working 24/7 to deal with increased calls. Plumber David Heffner is running on fumes after a busy few days including a stop at Glenn Howard Manor. Unlike their situation, he says a lot of the calls could be avoided if customers take the advice given every year.

"It's not doing some of the things we all talk about, opening up the cabinets to let warm air in, running that faucet. I had a customer yesterday that hadn't disconnected his garden hose which you're supposed to do before the temperatures get cold," Heffner said.

And even if you’ve never dealt with frozen pipes or a water main break in the past, this extreme cold weather doesn’t discriminate. Yes, these tips are for you too.

"I think a lot of people probably think it's not going to happen to them or you know they've never had it happen so they think they're safe every year," O'Brien said.

If you need to reach Citizens Energy anytime call the 24/7 line here 317-924-3311.