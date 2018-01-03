IMPD searching for males who robbed northwest side Dollar General store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Surveillance cameras captured robbery suspects at a Dollar General on the city’s northwest side.

Metro police say the black males robbed the store in the 8500 block of N. Michigan Rd. shortly before 7:30 on Dec. 28, 2017.

Officers describe one suspect as being light complected, wearing a dark blue hoodie, black pants, a glove on his left hand, blue shoes, and he was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the second suspect had light skin patches on his face and was wearing a gray sweat suit, a glove on his left hand, and black and white shoes.

The duo reportedly demanded and took money from the store’s safe, cash registers and the wallets from three victims.

The suspects were reportedly seen getting into a black four-door car with chrome rims. It was last seen driving southbound on Michigan Rd.

Police say a possible third suspect came into the store earlier. He was wearing a black knit hat, a dark jacket with a white collar and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.