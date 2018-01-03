× Marion County hospitals to begin temporary visitor restrictions due to high flu activity

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – All major health systems in Marion County are planning to temporarily implement visitor restrictions as Indiana experiences widespread flu activity.

The move comes at the request of the director of the Marion County Public Health Department, Virginia A. Caine, M.D.

Hospitals participating in the temporary restrictions include those within Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, St. Vincent, Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, Richard L. Roudebush V.A. Medical Center, and Indiana University Health, including Riley Hospital for Children.

The temporary visitor restrictions include:

No visitors with symptoms of influenza

No visitors under the age of 18

Visitors limited to immediate family as identified by the patient

The hospitals have agreed to implement these restrictions by Monday, Jan. 8.

Visitors are encouraged to check a hospital’s website or call in advance about its restrictions and any exceptions.

Caine urges everyone age 6 months and older to get a flu shot. The Marion County Public Health Department offers low-cost flu vaccine at its district health offices. Flu shots are $20 for adults and kids ages 2-18; and free for children under two years old. Click here for more information.