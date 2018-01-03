Multi vehicle accidents on I-74 snarl traffic near the Indiana / Illinois state line

COVINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police have been on the scene of several multi vehicle accidents along I-74 just west of the Covington area Wednesday morning.

According to police officials the initial problem started when 3 semis crashed while traveling east bound along I-74 at the 4 mile marker just east of the Indiana / Illinois state line and in doing so created several other accidents in the backup as drivers attempted to swerve around the wreckage.

ISP is reporting that as many as six other accidents are being investigated in the backup while cleanup crews are working to upright two semis that overturned in the original accident with both blocking the interstate.

Traffic has reportedly been backed up for about 8 – 10 miles from these incidents as ISP continues their investigation as to the cause of the initial incident.