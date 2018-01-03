CARMEL, Ind. -- Are planks, lunges, and squats the key to a leaner you in 2018? Sherman visited Solidcore, a new workout studio in Carmel, to see how they want to help you get in shape for the new year.
New workout studio focuses on strong cores
