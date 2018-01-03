× Possible candidates in search for Indianapolis Colts head coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ search for Chuck Pagano’s replacement is underway, and likely will continue for a couple of weeks.

A few issues seem undeniable, most notably that general manager Chris Ballard will “do the heavy lifting,’’ as owner Jim Irsay put it. It’s up to Ballard to form a list of primary candidates, vet them and handle the initial interview.

At the end of the process, Irsay is expected to sign off on Ballard’s decision.

“There hasn’t been a time where I haven’t followed the recommendations of what the general manager had recommended to me,’’ Irsay said.

The search, Ballard said, will be “wide open,’’ but any viable candidate must possess a “presence’’ and “be able to lead the room.’’

And one more thing: the Colts won’t be in a sharing mood during their search.

“We’re going to keep everything we do internal, including who we’re interviewing,’’ Ballard said.

That in mind, here’s a look at possible candidates:

JOSH McDANIELS

Age: 41

41 Current position: New England Patriots offensive coordinator/quartetbacks coach

New England Patriots offensive coordinator/quartetbacks coach Resume: Has been part of Bill Belichick’s staff for 13 seasons, the last six as offensive coordinator. . . . Possesses head coaching experience, although his two-year stint with the Denver Broncos (2009-10) ended with him being fired after a 3-9 start in ’10. Was 11-17 with Broncos.

Has been part of Bill Belichick’s staff for 13 seasons, the last six as offensive coordinator. . . . Possesses head coaching experience, although his two-year stint with the Denver Broncos (2009-10) ended with him being fired after a 3-9 start in ’10. Was 11-17 with Broncos. Update: NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported McDaniels is expected to meet with the Colts Thursday. He also reportedly has meetings set up with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

DAVE TOUB

Age: 55

55 Current position: Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Resume: In charge of the Chiefs special teams since 2013. . . . Held a similar position with the Chicago Bears from 2004-13. . . . Considered to be high on Ballard’s list because of the two being together in Kansas City (2013-16) and Chicago (2004-12).

In charge of the Chiefs special teams since 2013. . . . Held a similar position with the Chicago Bears from 2004-13. . . . Considered to be high on Ballard’s list because of the two being together in Kansas City (2013-16) and Chicago (2004-12). Update: There has been no report of the Colts seeking permission from the Chiefs to interview Toub, although NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that is expected to happen.

MATT NAGY

Age: 39

39 Current position: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Resume: Chiefs offensive coordinator the past two seasons, and the team’s quarterbacks coach the previous three seasons. . . . He and Nagy were together in Kansas City from 2013-16.

Chiefs offensive coordinator the past two seasons, and the team’s quarterbacks coach the previous three seasons. . . . He and Nagy were together in Kansas City from 2013-16. Update: Nagy confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Teicher he will interview with the Colts and Chicago Bears.

STEVE WILKS

Age: 48

48 Current position: Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Resume: Was elevated to defensive coordinator in ’17 after serving as a Panthers’ assistant since 2012. . . . Coached DBs with San Diego Chargers (2009-11) and Chicago Bears (2006-08). . . . Stint with Bears coincided with Ballard (2006-08).

Was elevated to defensive coordinator in ’17 after serving as a Panthers’ assistant since 2012. . . . Coached DBs with San Diego Chargers (2009-11) and Chicago Bears (2006-08). . . . Stint with Bears coincided with Ballard (2006-08). Update: Wilks confirmed the Colts were one of the teams that sought permission from the Panthers to interview him. The New York Giants and Detroit Lions also have expressed interest.

KRIS RICHARD

Age: 39

39 Current position: Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Resume: Seahawks’ defensive coordinator since 2015 after spending four seasons as defensive backs and cornerbacks coach.

Seahawks’ defensive coordinator since 2015 after spending four seasons as defensive backs and cornerbacks coach. Update: Peliserro reported the Colts have sought permission to interview Richard.

MIKE VRABEL

Age: 42

42 Current position: Houston Texans defensive coordinator

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Resume: The Texans’ defensive coordinator in 2017 after serving as linebackers coach in 2014-16.

The Texans’ defensive coordinator in 2017 after serving as linebackers coach in 2014-16. Update: NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported the Colts have sought permission to talk with Vrabel.

FRANK REICH

Age: 56

56 Current position: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Resume: Eagles’ offensive coordinator since 2016. . . . Previously with the San Diego Chargers (2013-15), Arizona Cardinals (2012) and Colts (2008-11. . . . Responsibilities with Colts included quarterbacks and receivers.

Eagles’ offensive coordinator since 2016. . . . Previously with the San Diego Chargers (2013-15), Arizona Cardinals (2012) and Colts (2008-11. . . . Responsibilities with Colts included quarterbacks and receivers. Update: There has been no report of the Colts asking for permission to interview Reich.

PAT SHURMUR