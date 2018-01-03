× State police asks IFD to conduct peer review of investigation into fatal Flora fire

FLORA, Ind.– There’s a new set of eyes on the investigation into a house fire in Flora that killed four sisters.

Indiana State Police (ISP) is asking the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) to conduct a peer review of the investigation, meaning IFD will look over the content of the case to make sure everything is in order.

The fire took place in the heart of downtown Flora on Nov. 21, 2016.

Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Kionnie Welch, 5 were trapped inside the home on Columbia Street when it went up in flames. Their mother, Gaylin Rose, made it out.

State investigators believe the fire was set intentionally, but the investigation has been plagued with setbacks.

An ISP spokesman said peer reviews have been requested in the past for high-profile cases. Officials reached out in early December and the review is expected to begin later this month.