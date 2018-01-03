Tow truck calls for service spike due to cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--The cold weather is translating into big business for tow truck drivers. Companies across the Circle City are reporting they’ve seen calls for service go up dramatically the past two days.

At Wheeler Towing, manager Christy Grogan says most of the calls the company are linked to dead car batteries and drivers stranded on the roadways.

“Cars won’t start, accidents, fuel delivery, jump starts, tire changes are a big one, the cold air deflates them a lot faster than normal,” she said.

Due to the backlog of calls Grogan says the company is being forced to prioritize requests depending on their severity.

“When cold weather hits like this you definitely have to prioritize your runs, get people that are stranded out on the roadway first, those that are home we try to get to them fast but our biggest concern is people that have been stranded out on the roadway and in the cold,” she said.

The AAA Hoosier Motor Club also saw a large spike in requests. Spokesperson Greg Seiter says the agency received more than 850 calls for roadside service on Tuesday morning, the average for the typical week this time of year is 600 calls.

“I don’t have final numbers or anything but I’m guessing by the end of it we had close to 2000 calls,” Seiter said.

While Seiter says there’s not much that can be done to guarantee the cold won’t affect a car, he says packing “winter emergency kits” can help in case a driver becomes stranded.

Make sure that you have everything in that car that you could possibly need, basic tool set, some flares, some reflective triangles, some extra clothing that can keep you warm, some non-perishable food items, a snow shovel, things of that nature that you can use to help yourself,” he said.

Seiter says another good tip do not get your car washed before temperatures reach above freezing. He says otherwise water will get into cracks and crevices and freeze, potentially causing problems. He also recommends keeping your gas tank at least half full to avoid a gas line freeze.