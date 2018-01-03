Tracking light snow and slightly milder air today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are still harsh and dangerous but not as brutal compared to 24 hours ago! Steady but light southwest winds along with some added clouds overnight have kept our temperatures up and holding in the positive territory. Additional clouds will increase this morning and through the day, as snow chances increase, too!

Not a huge system, but a dusting to 1/2" of snowfall will be possible in spots today, with added slick spots, while traveling through the early evening. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper teens, still nearly 20° below average for this time of the year.

After the light snow tonight, a colder shot will take us through Friday with flurries before another warm-up this upcoming weekend! Sunday into Monday is still being monitored for the potential of ice, snow then rain. As usual, temperatures will be key! Not only at the surface but through the entire column of air up to 5,000 feet.

Expect more updates as we near the weekend! At some point, we feel confident enough that our surface temperatures will reach above freezing (32°), easing this arctic spell that's had its grip on us for now over a week.