It's an announcement that would have made Prince proud.

A vibrant shade of purple, called ultra violet and it is Pantone's color of the year for 2018. Pantone says it signifies that we're getting a little braver and bolder. But how do we pull off daring shades of purple?

Merle Norman's Lori Boykin is showing us for today's Angela Answers. Merle Norman now has beauty and boutique fashions rolled into one. Her suggestions for clothing and cosmetics.

