13-year-old killed during attempted home invasion at Indiana apartment

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Authorities say the occupants of a northern Indiana apartment fired the shots that killed a 13-year-old boy during an attempted home invasion last week.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that investigators are still reviewing what happened when Tyshawn Taylor was shot about 10 p.m. Dec. 26 at an apartment complex in Mishawaka.

Investigators had previously only said police officers found Taylor wounded at the third-floor apartment in the city just east of South Bend. The prosecutor’s office says no arrests have been made and didn’t specify whether the teen lived at the apartment or was trying to break into it.

The South Bend Tribune reports the Mishawaka Police Department’s public log entry for the home invasion also lists an unnamed 20-year-old suspect from South Bend.