Butler looks to bounce back against third consecutive ranked opponent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler is preparing for their third ranked conference opponent in a row after knocking off top-ranked Villanova at Hinkle Fieldhouse, then falling to 5th-ranked Xavier on the road.

The Bulldogs will host #21 Seton Hall on Saturday before hitting the road to face yet another ranked foe in Creighton.

“It’s always good to be back home,” Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said. “You’re just trying to improve every day and get ready for the next game, but it’s great to know you’ve got a little help on the sidelines and in the crowd when you’re in Hinkle Fieldhouse, no question.”

The Muskateers handed Butler their first Big East loss of the season on Tuesday, and the Dawgs say they struggled to bring the same level of energy that helped them knock off previously unbeaten Nova on the road against Xavier, particularly in the first half.

“Just starting out stronger, I think, in the first half I feel like we didn’t have a ton of energy,” sophomore Kamar Baldwin said of the Dawgs 86-79 loss.

“We had a little bit, but we just have to come out with more and just play better offensively, but mainly defensively ,” the guard added following Thursday’s practice.

“That’s the trick when you’re trying to manage guys playing heavy minutes, games are coming fast and furious and you want to be fresh because a lot of times energy trumps strategy,” Jordan said.

That’s something the first year Butler head coach says will be something to manage as they look to regroup and recharge for the Pirates.

“We have to what we have to do to go through our scouting reports to make sure we’re doing ourselves to the best of our ability in terms of offensively and defensively before we even talk about opponents and that we’re fresh and ready to compete when game time comes.”

Saturday will mark the tenth meeting between Butler and Seton Hall; the Dawgs lead the series 7-2.

Tip off is scheduled for 2:30pm at Hinkle Fieldhouse.