Colder end to workweek; still eyeing the evolution of Sunday's system!

Skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning, while roads remain dry locally! Temperatures are now colder too, after the passage of the arctic front last night. So a colder day ahead with passing flurries here and lake-effect snows across northern parts of the state. No accumulations locally but brisk winds will keep us subzero all day in the terms of wind chill! This will linger through Saturday morning with more sunshine heading into the weekend.

The east coast IS the big story nationally with BLIZZARD WARNINGS now for large cities along the eastern seaboard. Flights in and out of some large airports are now being canceled from Boston to New York and Newark. This storm is a powerhouse with winds that will create power outages, flooding, and heavy snow totals. This is a beast and a fast mover, so high snow totals per hour are expected, making travel treacherous. Some larger metropolitan areas could see over a foot of snow!

This weekend still starts sunny here in Indiana but snow is back on Sunday. The trend is for colder air to keep most of this as snow for Indianapolis and surrounding counties. As warmer air gets wrapped in this should slowly transition into a wetter snow with temperatures moving above the freezing mark of 32°. Some rain will be possible especially south of I-70. Too early for snow totals but nothing significant at this time is expected (4″ or less at best) and the milder air will help to manage roads, compared to that light, steady, powdery stuff last weekend!