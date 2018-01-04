Dog abandoned in woods, freezes to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ind. – Investigators are trying to figure out who left a dog to die in the freezing cold woods.

On Wednesday afternoon, while Michael Edwards was on his way home, he saw what he thought was large box in the woods.

“As soon as I lifted the blanket, what I saw broke my heart I started crying. I set the blanket back down and had to walk away for a minute,” explains Michael Edwards, a Marion resident.

Someone left a dog alone, trapped in a crate. There was a blanket covering the crate and a bowl of food. When Edwards arrived, the dog was already dead.

“I was angry. I was upset. I was disgusted. I just thought what a bad person, it wasn’t good words I was thinking, what a bad person to do something like this,” explains Edwards.

Officials aren’t sure how long the dog had been abandoned there.

“It couldn’t get out of the cage. all it could do was stand there and freeze to death,” Brenda Volmer, President of Marion/Grant County Humane Society.

The dog was found in the woods, along the river near River Blvd. and Vine Street. The area is known to have had trouble with people dumping trash in the past.

“I can’t imagine the hell that dog went through,” explains Volmer.

Workers with the Marion/Grant County Humane Society have worked to repeatedly stress there are other options instead of abuse.

“If you don’t want that dog or cat or that animal you don’t have to be cruel. You could’ve surrendered it. You could’ve opened the door and let it run, at least it would’ve had a fighting chance. This dog had nothing but suffer and fear, that’s how it died,” explains Volmer.

The dog is believed to be some type pit mix. Investigators want to know the reason and the person behind this heartless crime.

“You have a barbaric, inhumane sociopath that would do this. How did you walk away from that cage hearing that dog cry and think that was ok, I don’t know how you do that,” explains Volmer.

Marion Animal Care and Control is investigating the case and tells FOX59 they’re following up on every lead.

There is a donated $100 reward for any information leading to an arrest. If you know anything that could help investigators, you’re asked to call 765.667.3515.