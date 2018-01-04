× IMPD searching for suspect after shooting outside east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are searching for a male suspect after a shooting outside an east side gas station.

Officers were called to the incident in the parking lot of the BP in the 3800 block of E. 38th St. shortly after 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police at the scene learned the shooting stemmed between some sort of argument between two males.

One of the males reportedly shot the other in the hip and hand area. He was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled. He’s described as being a black male in his 30s, wearing all black.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.