Indy’s Unsolved: Search continues for gunmen who killed two employees inside business one year ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One year ago today on January 4th 2017 two employees were gunned down working inside Jordan’s Fish and Chicken on the far east side near 21st and Post.

To this day the case remains unsolved.

A lot has changed in the last year. The name of the business is no longer Jordan’s Fish and Chicken, but Fisher Fish and Chicken.

One thing that hasn’t changed, no one has ever been arrested for the double murder.

With guns already drawn, two hooded killers stormed inside the business, quickly jumped the counter and ambushed two employees in the back of the store.

“These individuals were hell bent on robbery, there’s no question. They came in, guns up and pointed. They’ve clearly shown they are not afraid to take the lives of two innocent people during a robbery,” said IMPD Major Richard Riddle in January 2017.

Investigators released surveillance video the same day as the killing, which showed the suspects stumble over the counter as they ran away after being inside for just two minutes, during which they killed two employees Wesam Sammour and Ammar Shatnawi in a back room.

“There was no need to kill these individuals. We understand that they probably went in to do a robbery and innocent men lost their lives,” said Riddle.

The owner of Post location leading to the name change said the case is still too painful to talk about, although he does hold out hope an arrest is made.

In the weeks that followed the deadly shooting, police also released video of a second armed robbery at a south side liquor store and began investigating whether the two cases involved the same suspects.

Video in that case showed the two thieves holding similar handguns to the Jordan’s shooting. Luckily, no one got hurt during the second robbery.

Police asked for the public’s help getting the pair of armed thieves off the streets. One year later that still has not happened.

There is still a cash reward for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest.

As always people are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.