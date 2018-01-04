× IPS will operate on 2-hour delay on Friday due to extreme cold in the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Friday due to the extreme cold in the city.

The school district is among many in central Indiana to do so.

Some school corporations, like Perry Township Schools, have gone as far as closing school Friday due to the inclement weather.

The Weather Authority believes wind chills will reach between -10-degrees and -20-degrees early Friday. Much of central Indiana will be under a Wind Chill Advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.

