Kokomo elementary school principal makes lasting impact on students

KOKOMO, Ind.-- A local elementary school principal spends every morning greeting his students as they arrive to school.

Rain, sleet, snow and shine- Mr. Luna is outside every day to welcome his students.

“It makes me happy because he helps us get out of the car and he gives us high fives and hugs," said student, Lillian Donson.

Jeremy Luna opens the car door for every child, chats with their parents and gives each kid a high five and hug.

“I just like going out there and greeting them," said Luna. "It gets me excited for the school day and it lets them know that they’re coming to a place that people care. So I just try to make it happen every morning.”

Parents at Taylor Elementary say there’s no one like Mr. Luna.

“He really truly cares about each student," said parent, Trisha Cox. "There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for them. He’s very involved and here all the time.”

"There needs to be a lot more people like this," said parent, Travis Donson. "Before he shuts the door of the cars he tells the parents to have a good day and to be careful. There’s not too many people that do that anymore."

“No worries when I drop my kids off, none whatsoever," said Cox. "I know are going to be taken care of, they are going to have a good day. You could just drive away and know that they are in good hands.”

Mr. Luna says his students are considered his family.

“I just try to go out there, greet every kid by name," said Luna. "I try to make sure I high five them, hug them, fist bump them, make a few jokes with them to let them know that even though it’s cold out, it’s going to be a good day.”