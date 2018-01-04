Make bite-size version of spaghetti and meatballs for National Spaghetti Day
Spaghetti and Meatball Bites
Yield: Makes about 24 pasta bites
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound spaghetti noodles
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups marinara sauce, divided
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 24 meatballs
- Basil, if desired
Directions
- Cook spaghetti to al dente, about 7 minutes; drain and let cool
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
- Combine cooled spaghetti with beaten eggs, 1 cup marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and garlic powder
- Spray muffin cups with nonstick spray
- Twist spaghetti on fork and set in cavity in cupcake pan
- Spoon 1 tablespoon marinara sauce over each spaghetti “nest” and place meatball on top
- Sprinkle more parmesan cheese over the top of each meatball
- Bake for 20 minutes or until meatballs are heated through and cheese is melted
- Sprinkle basil on top and serve with more marinara sauce if desired