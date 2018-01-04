Click to see school closings and delays

Make bite-size version of spaghetti and meatballs for National Spaghetti Day

Posted 5:55 AM, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:12AM, January 4, 2018

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Spaghetti and Meatball Bites
Yield: Makes about 24 pasta bites
Ingredients
  • 1/2 pound spaghetti noodles
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups marinara sauce, divided
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 24 meatballs
  • Basil, if desired

Directions

  1. Cook spaghetti to al dente, about 7 minutes; drain and let cool
  2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
  3. Combine cooled spaghetti with beaten eggs, 1 cup marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and garlic powder
  4. Spray muffin cups with nonstick spray
  5. Twist spaghetti on fork and set in cavity in cupcake pan
  6. Spoon 1 tablespoon marinara sauce over each spaghetti “nest” and place meatball on top
  7. Sprinkle more parmesan cheese over the top of each meatball
  8. Bake for 20 minutes or until meatballs are heated through and cheese is melted 
  9. Sprinkle basil on top and serve with more marinara sauce if desired