Man gets 137 years in jail for fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in 2009

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Muncie man received his sentence Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a mother of four on Christmas Eve in 2009.

Prosecutors say Monica Brown was stabbed about 70 times while being robbed of her prescription pain medication by Danny Lee Saintignon Jr., 36. The 35-year-old mother of four was found dead in her Muncie home.

During a two-week trial, co-defendant Tyler Barton testified Saintignon enlisted him to help steal the pain medications from Brown. Barton and Saintignon’s former wife testified the defendant had confessed to the slaying.

He was convicted in October on charges of conspiracy to commit burglary resulting in bodily injury, murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 137.5 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.