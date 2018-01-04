× Sears announces two local Kmart stores are closing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two local Kmart stores are set to close in early April, their parent company Sears announced Thursday.

The two stores that are closing are in Indianapolis and Bloomington.

The Indianapolis store is located at 5101 E. Thompson Rd and the Bloomington store is located at 3175 W. Third St.

Sears first announced the plan back in early November, but the Indianapolis and Bloomington locations were not included.

A press release states that eligible associates impacted by these closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity apply at other Kmart and Sears stores.

Area Kmart locations remaining open are the Indianapolis store at 6780 W. Washington St., Anderson, Elwood, Kokomo, Gas City and Peru.

There are Sears locations remaining open at Castleton Square Mall and in Greenwood.

Sears says they are closing unprofitable stores as they transform their current business model. Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12 at these closing stores.

The exact date of the closures are not known at this time.