Suspect accused of carjacking woman as she dropped 88-year-old mother off at emergency room

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County woman is recovering from a serious head injury after she was carjacked while dropping her 88-year-old mother off at the emergency room.

“I wanted him out of my car. He was not going to take my car,” said victim Lorrie Crouch.

Crouch says she was helping her mom into a wheelchair at Columbus Regional Hospital when she says Kenneth Wentworth jumped into the front seat of her van.

“I said, 'What the hell are you doing,'” recalled Crouch.

When Wentworth kicked the van into reverse, Crouch says it rammed into several other cars and hit her mom.

“When I saw that…that is when I got into the van with him,” she said.

Crouch did not back down.

“He slapped me and I slapped him back. Then he slapped me again and I slapped him back…I was trying to get a hold of him,” said Crouch.

She eventually fell out of the car and hit her head on the concrete. She was so badly injured the hospital used a medical helicopter to fly her to Indianapolis.

“I have a broken toe, fractured foot, fractured wrist, my shoulder blade cracked, and I have knots all over my head. I also have five stitches,” said Crouch.

Crouch’s grandson Clayton Harris says he saw Wentworth try to run off.

“Somebody had to do something. I ran after him,” said Harris.

The 17-year-old ran after Wentworth and pinned him down until police arrived.

“Take your arm and hold their head back and then just detain them as much as you can,” said Harris.

Now, the family says they hope Wentworth gets the help they need.

“I hope that he gets everything that is coming to him. Justice for sure, but at the same time, I hope he gets help. No sane person does that,” said Harris.

Right now, the Crouch family remains at home recovering from their injuries, while Wentworth remains behind bars.