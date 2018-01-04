Click to see school closings and delays

The relentless cold continues, wind chill advisory issued; Real thaw is in the forecast

Posted 5:07 PM, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:23PM, January 4, 2018
MORE SUB-ZERO NIGHTS
We’re headed below zero again tonight but WIND CHILL to -10° to -20° thru early Friday. A new wind-chill advisory has been issued from 9 pm to 11 am Friday.
The cold has been relentless!  I had two pipes burst due to the cold yesterday!   This new year is already running 25-degrees per day below normal!   Who’s ready for a thaw!!!
To date we’ve had 5 nights below zero – the most since 1990 (28 years) and here is a stunner.   2018 is the coldest to date in 90 years, the average temperature of 2.7° ranks 3rd all-time behind 1928 and 1887’s 1.0° average.  I can’t wait to see the heating bill next month.  Ouch.
RELIEF IS COMING
A thaw is coming – we are eyeing weekend temperatures breaking the freezing mark then nearing 50-degrees later next week,  I’m posting below the upper air pattern for next Thursday. It looks promising.  Stay warm!