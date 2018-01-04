× The relentless cold continues, wind chill advisory issued; Real thaw is in the forecast

MORE SUB-ZERO NIGHTS We’re headed below zero again tonight but WIND CHILL to -10° to -20° thru early Friday. A new wind-chill advisory has been issued from 9 pm to 11 am Friday.

The cold has been relentless! I had two pipes burst due to the cold yesterday! This new year is already running 25-degrees per day below normal! Who’s ready for a thaw!!!

To date we’ve had 5 nights below zero – the most since 1990 (28 years) and here is a stunner. 2018 is the coldest to date in 90 years, the average temperature of 2.7° ranks 3rd all-time behind 1928 and 1887’s 1.0° average. I can’t wait to see the heating bill next month. Ouch.