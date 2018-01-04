Wind Chill Advisory issued as relentless cold continues; thaw is in the forecast

The cold has been relentless! I had two pipes burst due to the cold yesterday! This New Year is already running 25-degrees per day below normal! Who’s ready for a thaw???

To date we’ve had five nights below zero – the most since 1990 (28 years) and here is a stunner. 2018 is the coldest to date in 90 years, the average temperature of 2.7-degrees ranks third all-time behind 1928 and 1887’s 1.0-degree average. I can’t wait to see the heating bill next month. Ouch.