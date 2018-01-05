Basketball Day Indiana returns Saturday, January 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's almost tip-off time! Basketball Day Indiana is a statewide celebration showcasing the sport at all levels, from youth to professional. It will feature nine games and 13 hours of television coverage. Chris Denari, the TV voice of the Indiana Pacers, stopped by FOX59 to talk about it.
