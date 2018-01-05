Butler basketball signs 7-year-old Indiana boy with rare gene disease

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Fairland boy born with an extremely rare gene disease was able to become a member of the permanent member of the Butler Bulldog family on Thursday.

7-year-old Seth Dennison has been battling complications from having deletion of his second chromosome since he was 1. The disease has left him with autism and many long nights in and out of the hospital.

“It’s not if his liver will shut down…it’s just a question of when it will shut down,” his mother, Jenn Dennison, told us.

She set up the Facebook page called “Prayers for Sethy Boy” to document and share updates to his difficult 2017.

Seth came home on New Year’s Eve after spending 19 days at Riley Hospital for Children…his mother said he almost didn’t come home.

Dennison went into septic shock because his organ’s failed during his stay. Doctors were able to save him and now Seth is ready to spend 2018 cheering on his Bulldogs.

How the Dennison’s got contacted to Butler starts with former coach Thad Matta.

Matta has worked with national foundation “Friends of Jaclyn” for some time and told current coach and his former player LaVall Jordan about its impact.

The foundation aims to improving the quality of life of children living childhood cancers and diseases by pairing them with sports teams.

During a trip to Disney World last year provided by the Make a Wish Foundation, the Dennison’s were contacted by Friends of Jaclyn to be able to potentially do something special for Seth here in Indiana.

Butler told the foundation they’d love to put on a special day for Seth and days later, Dennison had a press conference date set to become an official member of the Bulldogs.

Seth, his parents and siblings spent all day Thursday at Butler.

“All the players were so nice and made Seth and his siblings feel like members of the team.” Jenn said.

The letter, pictured below, says Seth is responsible for attending home games and practices as schedule permits, have fun and cheer for the Bulldogs!

Seth will be honored at halftime during Saturday’s game vs. Seton Hall. Butler looks move to 3-1 in the Big East with a victory.

Watch a video from Butler of the special day below: