Crash on westbound I-70 near State Road 267 injures 4 people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon on westbound I-70 in Hendricks County.

Troopers were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. A Honda Accord and Saturn passenger car were scattered across the interstate when they arrived.

Witnesses told ISP the westbound Honda rear-ended the Saturn, which was stopped in the left lane of I-70. The driver of the Saturn had reportedly stopped to help an acquaintance in a disabled Kia Soul.

Two people in the Honda were taken to the hospital, with one of them being airlifted. A passenger in the Saturn and someone outside the disabled Kia were also transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The crash closed all lanes on westbound I-70 near State Road 267, which have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s note: State police initially said five people had been injured in the crash. Our story has been updated following an update saying four people were injured.