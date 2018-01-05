Detectives looking for thief caught on camera breaking into vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Detectives are looking for a thief believed to be connected to more than a dozen vehicle break-ins.

Home surveillance cameras captured a masked thief stealing from a truck outside of home on New Year’s Eve.

“Disbelief, kind of like wow,” explains Robert Younghouse, a victim.

Footage shows the thief outside in the driveway for more than four minutes. Half of the time he is trying to bust out the window of Younghouse’s locked truck. After the window is out, the thief hops through the window and spends a couple minutes looking through the truck with a flashlight.

“I hope they find him that or I hope he comes back here because one way or another we will get him,” explains Younghouse.

Younghouse’s truck was one of at least 15 reported vehicle break-ins within the past week in Hendricks County. Since the thief is still on the loose, one burglary victim asked FOX 59 not to show his face.

“It makes you feel a little unsafe, violated,” explains a Hendricks County burglary victim.

Detectives believe the same thief is responsible for all the recent break-ins that happened within a few miles from one another. Some cars were unlocked but others were left with smashed windows.

“You have to be pretty desperate,” explains Younghouse.

Surveillance video shows the thief taking the glass out of Younghouse’s truck window and then he hops through the window. With his feet off the ground, he uses a flashlight to look through the truck. Younghouse says the thief stole one of his guns.

Investigators have reports that at least five stolen firearms are connected to these vehicle break-ins.

“It is a concern because you know damned well he’s armed,” explains Younghouse.

Detectives are following up on what they call “promising leads.” If you recognize the thief shown in the video, you’re asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.