ESPN report details Tom Brady, Bill Belichick rift that could spell the end of Patriots dynasty

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – A new report this morning from ESPN about Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft is rocking the sports world.

According to ESPN, there is friction with the New England Patriots organization. Apparently, their head coach Bill Belichick did not want to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The report claims Belichick saw Garoppolo as the franchise’s future quarterback. However, team owner Kraft forced the coach to trade him to the San Francisco 49’ers per Brady’s demands.

The report also suggests the rift between Brady, Kraft and Belichick is so severe that this could be the last year the three men work together.

The Patriots are in first place in the AFC East. Their next game is January 13.