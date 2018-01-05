× Frigid open to weekend; light snow late Sunday night, turning milder too!

This morning marks the 6th time, for the winter season, that air temperatures have fallen below zero. We have not had this many subzero mornings in a season since 1990 (28 years)! It is dry and skies are clear, so overall roadways look good. Wind chills are dangerous, if out for too long, and a wind chill advisory is in effect until 11:00am. Bright sunshine should dominant the Indiana skyline through the day (sunrise: 8:06am), as temperatures slowly recover back into the positive territory.

More sunshine on your Saturday and the beginning of a warming trend that will finally move us above freezing (32°) by Sunday night. A weak weather system will be moving in too! Sunday appears to start with some sunshine before clouds begin to thicken. By Sunday evening, the atmosphere should be saturated enough to produce areas of light snow, while temperatures hold near freezing. A gradual push above 32° by Monday morning will create a wet snow/light rain mix with light accumulations. With the warming temperatures, any accumulations should be manageable and roads decent for Monday travel. A warmer push arrives by midweek and melting/thawing will continue through Friday! I’ll take it!!!