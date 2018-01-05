From frigid to fifites, cold pattern to ease; Transition to milder air could bring wintry mix

Well we are in this together! This is the COLDEST start to a year on record. The average temperature is 3.3° and running 25-degrees per day below normal!

Temperatures tank again tonight and to open the weekend. We are forecasting a low of -11° in Indianapolis Saturday morning. There will be a lighter wind blowing tonight but even a gentle stir will create dangerously low wind chill levels.

