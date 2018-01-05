× IMPD investigating third homicide of 2018 on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating the third homicide of 2018 tonight on the far east side.

Just before 10 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Mitthoeffer Rd.

Police said an anonymous caller said they heard gunshots and saw a possible body laying on a sidewalk.

Detectives confirmed a male in his late teens or early 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects. If you saw anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

We will update this story once the victim is identified.