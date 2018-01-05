× Indianapolis woman charged for neglect after dog freezes to death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Animal Care and Control cited a local woman on New Year’s Day after authorities found one of her dogs frozen to death.

Rhonda Byrd faces four counts of neglect of an animal and abandonment after Animal Care and Control was sent to her home on Jan. 1 on a neglect investigation.

According to a police report, an ACS officer arrived at the residence, located in the 9100 block of Tansel Cr, and was not able to make contact with anyone inside the home.

The report states that the officer saw a dog on the front porch and then began investigating to find the other two dogs.

The officer saw a dog house in the backyard and approached it. They reportedly found a large brown dog that was frozen to death inside the dog house.

Authorities were able to rescue two other dogs in the backyard and the dog on the front porch.

Byrd and her husband reportedly came home as authorities were wrapping up and confirmed the dogs belonged to them.

Byrd said she was unaware the dog was dead and was away sick. Authorities cited Byrd for neglect and removed the remaining dogs from her care.

The date of her upcoming court date is not known at this time.