× Lottery jackpots combine over $1 billion this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers have a chance to win a fortune this weekend in the lottery.

As of Friday, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is estimated at $570 million and Mega Millions is estimated at $450 million, combining for over $1 billion.

The latest increase to the jackpot would be the fifth largest in Powerball history if someone matched all six numbers Saturday night.

Mega Millions would be the fourth largest jackpot in that game’s history at $450 million if someone matches all six numbers on Friday night.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers. The cut-off for sales is 9:58 p.m. Saturday for Powerball and 10:44 p.m. tonight for Mega Millions.

Powerball Jackpot Odds are 1 in 292,201,338 and Mega Millions Jackpot Odds are 1 in 302,575,350.