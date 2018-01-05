× Man ‘smearing feces’ causes United Airlines flight to be redirected to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Ala.– A United Airlines flight had to be rerouted to Anchorage, Alaska Thursday night due to a passenger “smearing feces everywhere,” KTVA reports.

The flight was en route to Hong Kong from Chicago. Airport police told KTVA the man smeared feces inside a couple of bathrooms before taking his shirt off and attempting to stuff it into a toilet.

He wasn’t combative with anyone and was in his seat when the flight landed in Alaska.

The man was interviewed by FBI agents and airport police after the incident, according to KTVA. He was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation. The plane was grounded for maintenance.

No criminal charges have been filed.