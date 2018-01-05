Meals on Wheels offers food delivery, wellness checks for senior citizens in below-freezing temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The below-freezing temperatures are hard on senior citizens. Now, local organizations have hit the street to check on dozens of elderly residents and pass out meals to those who cannot brave the winter weather.

“We have a hot lunch that we bring and a cold meal that they are supposed to put in the refrigerator for dinner,” said Meals on Wheels volunteer Trish Brafford.

Five days a week, Brafford is one of the dozens of volunteers who goes door to door to drop off food and check in on elderly clients.

“They are very grateful and they are very pleasant. It is worthwhile,” said Brafford.

One of her clients is Grace. We stopped by her home when the meals were delivered.

“Do not tell anyone but I’m 88-years-old!” said Grace.

She is sharp and witty but still in need of a helping hand.

“I do not drive anymore,” she said.

So, Grace’s family signed her up for the meals on wheels food delivery service.

“It keeps them from having to run back and forth and bring me food. I really appreciate it,” said Grace.

Grace says the program helps her meet her dietary needs, especially when the frigid temperatures stop her from heading outside.

“I have chicken and rice for lunch. A ham sandwich for later and some cookies and milk,” said Grace.

Meals on Wheels of central Indiana tells us they currently serve around 500 clients. The group tells us at least 70 percent of them are elderly.

“I have already seen five clients today and I have three left,” said Brafford.

The service has a large need to fill in central Indiana. The reason Brafford tells us she has stuck around for more than 30 years.

“I really enjoy this. I feel like I’m doing something good,” said Brafford.

If you are interested in receiving services or more information from their website. The food delivery program costs less than $10 per day and a payment program is available. The group says they will work out a payment plan before they turn anyone away.