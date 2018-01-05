PHOTOS: Weather conditions create unique light pillars in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some central Indiana residents woke up on Friday morning and saw what appeared to be light beams in the sky.

Melinda Myers saw the strange lights around 5:45 a.m. in Indianapolis. So what is this strange weather phenomena?

According to meteorologist Jim O’Brien, the vertical bands of light are called “light pillars.” They are created by the reflection of light from numerous tiny ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

Unlike a light beam, it is an optical illusion, and you have to be in the right place at the right time in order to see them.