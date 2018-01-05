× Police investigate fatal shooting blocks away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting just blocks away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The shooting occurred just before 4:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Somerset Avenue. Police responded to the scene after residents reported shots in the area.

Officers found a male victim lying in the street when they arrived. There was a red passenger car near the victim’s body, and officers are focusing their attention on that car.