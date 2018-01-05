× Police: Muncie man arrested after drawing gun at officers while trying to sell stolen tactical vest

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie police arrested a 36-year-old man on Thursday after he allegedly drew a gun at officers while attempting to sell a stolen police vest.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities arrested Jeffery Burton, of Muncie, after they said he attempted to sell a stolen police ballistic vest to an informant.

According to documents, Burton fled on foot when investigators attempted to arrest him. He allegedly turned around, drew a handgun and screamed, “I’m going to f****** kill you!” at officers.

Police were able to knock the gun out of Burton’s hand and said he continued to resist while on the ground.

Investigators were able to arrest Burton and he now faces charges of attempted murder, dealing in stolen property, resisting law enforcement with a weapon and felon in possession of a handgun.

Police said they found the stolen tactical vest located in the car near the trailer where Burton left.

Burton had an active warrant out for failure to appear and was also convicted in 2012 for possession of a controlled substance.