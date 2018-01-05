Three vehicle crash in northern Indiana injures three

HAMMOND, Ind. -A three vehicle crash in northern Indiana Thursday afternoon sent three people to local hospitals.

The preliminary investigation revealed that just about 4:00 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Elisha Charles, 32 of Riverdale, Illinois was west bound on I-80/94 at the 1.5 mile marker (just ½ mile east of Calumet Avenue) in the right lane when she lost control for unknown reasons. The Cruze spun across west bound lanes to the left and struck a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by Rebecca Kunstman, 38 of Geneva, Illinois, that was traveling in the left lane.

This pushed the Accord into the concrete median barrier on the inner shoulder before the Cruze spun back to the right going again into the west bound lanes where the Cruze hit 2001 Lexus LX470, driven by Steven English, 56 of Dublin, Ohio.

The Cruze came to an uncontrolled stop on the outer shoulder, the Accord came to an uncontrolled stop on the inner shoulder partially in the left lane, and the Lexus came to a controlled stop on the inner shoulder. All three vehicles were extensively damaged and had to be towed.

Cisroe Brown, 26 of Markham, Illinois, a passenger in the Chevrolet Cruze was taken to Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond with a dislocated/broken collarbone.

Rebecca Kunstman, driver of the Accord, was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary with a broken arm and her passenger Hannah Gagnepain, 15 of Geneva, Illinois was also taken to North Lake Methodist with complaint of pain.

Neither Charles nor England were injured.