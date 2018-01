INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Police say five people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon on westbound I-70 in Hendricks County.

All lanes of westbound I-70 in the area near the State Road 267 exit are currently closed. The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m.

Indiana State police did not say how severe the victims’ injuries were, but two medical helicopters have been called to the scene.

This story is developing.