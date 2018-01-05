Witness says argument may have led to deadly shooting, Indy’s second murder in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A man was gunned down Friday morning in the middle of the road, just blocks away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The deadly shooting took place near 18th and Somerset Ave. and police are still searching for the killer. The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Matthew Boddie.

It's not clear what exactly led up to the fatal shooting here on this street, but the woman who first called 911 says it may have started as an argument.

“What woke me up was arguing. I heard loud voices, then all of a sudden gunshots, 6 or 7 gunshots,” said neighbor Teresa Miller.

Teresa says she looked out her window, saw the victim bleeding to death in the street directly in front of her home, and called 911.

“Then I went out there to see if there was anything I could do, but he was gone,” said Miller.

An orange Camaro was found idling next to the victim. Neighbors saw another car drive away, but no one knew for sure why the violence took place on the street.

“I’m terrified. I’m freaked out,” said Miller. “I don’t know what to think. It scares me.”

Unfortunately, the shooting in front of Teresa's home marks the city's second homicide in just the first five days of 2018. That comes after 2017 set a dubious record for criminal homicides, with 154 in one year.

“It’s never ending. Until people decide they’re not going to settle their disputes with guns, it’s going to keep going and that’s unfortunate,” said IMPD Commander Michael Jefferson.

In 2016 and 2017, there were 348 homicides combined. The neighborhood just east of the IMS has been relatively quiet the last two years, but Teresa like many, is sick of the non-stop violence city wide.

“Back in my day when you had a problem with someone you fought it out,” said Miller. “You didn’t pull out a gun and settle your differences because there’s no coming back from that.”

So far no arrests have been made in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.