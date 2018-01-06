× Butler falls to No. 21 Seton Hall 90-87

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Khadeen Carrington scored a game-high 29 points while Angel Delgado added 28 more along with 15 rebounds as Seton Hall came back from down 11 in the second half to defeat Butler 90-87 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (14-2, 3-0 Big East) were down 65-54 with less than 10 minutes remaining, but a 16-3 run gave them the advantage, and key plays in the final minutes from seniors Carrington and Delgado sealed the win.

Kelan Martin led Butler (12-5, 2-2 Big East) with 27 points, shooting 9-for-18 from the floor.

The Bulldogs next play at Creighton Tuesday, January 9 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m.