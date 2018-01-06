× Indianapolis woman has baby during Friday rush hour traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After nine months of pregnancy, the uncertainty of the actual delivery can keep young mothers up at night.

Most mothers are able to get to the hospital in time for the special moment, but 24-year-old Kimberly Coats and her new daughter, Ariel, didn’t have the luxury of a hospital.

After experiencing heavy contractions, her boyfriend Josh rushed her to the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Friday during frigid conditions.

Coats told us she had Ariel stuck in rush hour traffic on US 31 on the way to Community South Hospital.

“My water broke and within three minutes…she arrived,” Coats said.

Josh immediately called 911 but made it to the hospital within five minutes of having Ariel.

“I was trying to keep her warm and by her cries, I could tell she was going to be okay,” Coats said.

Kimberly said hospital personnel kept calm and escorted her and Ariel inside, but she could tell this isn’t something they experience everyday

This was Kimberly’s fifth child, but the first one to be born naturally inside of vehicle.

Ariel will no doubt have a great story to tell as she grows up. Both Kimberly and Ariel are happy and health and the couple is excited to take her back to their southeast side home.